Alien reptile internet 'cult' played central role in N.J. man's death | NJ.com

COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa -- A former follower of an internet conspiracy theorist was besieged by evil forces hiding inside her when she fatally shot her boyfriend, says the woman who once counted the couple among her devotees.

Sherry Shriner, a self-described "Prophet, Sere (sic), Ambassador, Messenger, and Daughter of the Most High," said she warned North Arlington native Steven Mineo, 32, that his girlfriend, Barbara H. Rogers, 42, was a "Vampire Witch Reptilian Super Soldier" who would do him harm.

Rogers reportedly told police that Mineo was upset with members of Shriner's following, and had asked to be killed. She also told police that Mineo said Shriner was "reptilian" and pretending to be human, according to a police affidavit obtained by the Associated Press.

Shriner says she believes in a "New World Order" that is working with aliens, demons, zombies and other evil beings to take over the world.

Rogers, she said, was a "basket of things" on the dark side.

"The one thing I did know: she was no good," Shriner said.

Shriner's teachings say that evil forces can manifest in humans -- and can only be discovered in minute details in their appearances and interests.

Shriner's website offers extensive information on "Orgone blasters" that will kill zombies and evil beings, and keep away aliens and demons. She has raised more than $125,000 in a GoFundMe campaign to deploy the blasters.

Shriner began warning Mineo that she believed Rogers was possessed by a reptile.

"There's only certain types of people who crave the raw meat, because they crave the blood. Those with the vampire demon in them," Shriner said in a YouTube video she posted after Mineo's death.

In a video posted online, she said some pictures posted by Rogers show her eyes as slits, which is "typical of reptilian possession," and would give her super strength.

"When the demon manifested in her, if it was the demon or a lizard, if she had both, a human's no match for that kind of supernatural strength," Shriner said.