Escaped Georgia inmates captured, authorities say - CNN.com

A pair of inmates from Georgia suspected of killing two corrections officers during their escape from a prisoner bus this week have been captured in Tennessee after a chase that involved gunfire, authorities said.

Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, were taken into custody Thursday after two residents held them at gunpoint whey they discovered the men were trying to steal a car from a central Tennessee home.

While they were on the run, the pair allegedly stole five vehicles, robbed two homes, tied up and terrorized an elderly couple; and led police on a chase where speeds reached 100 mph.

Dubose and Rowe ran from the vehicle into some woods but they were discovered by a homeowner who called his neighbor and they each grabbed a gun. The fugitives lost their weapons in the crash and surrendered, authorities said.