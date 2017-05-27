Cuomo, more sponsors pull out of Puerto Rican Day Parade | New York Post

Four major media companies, nearly a half-dozen elected officials and the New York Yankees all have fled the Puerto Rican Day Parade — and on Friday, so did Gov. Cuomo.

He did not give a reason for his move, but it comes as a growing number of participants have abandoned the June 11 parade over organizers’ decision to honor ex-FALN leader Oscar López Rivera, a convicted terrorist.

“The governor’s support and long-term affection for the Puerto Rican community remains unwavering. Unfortunately, he will not be marching in this year’s parade,” Cuomo’s spokeswoman, Dani Lever, said without elaborating.

Soon after Cuomo’s move, WNBC and Telemundo announced they were joining the long list of parade boycotters.

Hours earlier, Puerto Rico’s governor slammed parade organizers for trying to turn López Rivera into a hero, saying the decision to honor him was “beyond comprehension.”

“I would urge anyone — all of the sponsors and anyone to avoid supporting this endeavor,” Gov. Ricardo Rossello told The Post editorial board.

“I’m a very hands-on governor. I like to be in touch with the citizens. I can tell you that the vast majority in Puerto Rico opposes this, and they have good reasons. Nobody wants to celebrate [López Rivera’s] actions,” he said.

“I firmly reject this being associated with the people of Puerto Rico.”