Cops: Teacher told girl to kill herself, forced other kids to bully her

The 11-year-old girl was relentlessly bullied. And the culprit, police say, were her teachers.

One of them told the girl to "go kill herself" and threatened to fail other students if they didn't fight the girl, police said. And when that teacher was removed from the classroom, a second teacher allegedly kept up the abuse.

The two Louisiana teachers, Ann Marie Shelvin and Tracy Gallow, now face criminal charges.

Shelvin, a teacher at Washington Elementary, threatened to fail three of her students if they didn't fight the girl. She also allegedly told the bullied girl to "go and kill herself."

In a police report obtained by CNN, a student involved in the incident told deputies that Shelvin forced her to start a fight that resulted in several students sent to the principal's office.

The student said she was told if she didn't fight the girl, Shelvin would refuse to help her with her class work just like she refuses to help the 11-year-old, the report said.

The student told deputies she was scared she'd be treated like the bullied girl if she didn't comply.School surveillance cameras caught Gallow pushing the girl onto the school bleachers on two occasions, the sheriff's office said.The teachers are charged with malfeasance in office, intimidation and interference in school operations.