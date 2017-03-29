Cop blames backyard masturbation on 'tough times' | New York Post

An NYPD detective who admitted to being a serial pervert — masturbating in front of girls outside their windows — got off with a measly desk-appearance ticket, authorities said Monday.

Detective Robert Francis, 46, of Queens was busted over the weekend for fondling himself in front of four female victims, including three girls under age 16, since Feb. 5, officials said.

The veteran cop, who at one point worked in the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau, was caught with a flashlight in the driveway of a Rockville Centre, LI, home at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

He would shine the light at victims’ homes to catch their attention and begin masturbating when they looked outside, police said.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Rockville Centre Police Commissioner Charles Gennario explained why the cop was just given a ticket.

“We do not perceive him a real danger to the community,” he said.

“We only charged him with misdemeanors. That’s all we could charge him with. He was not a danger in that sense that he was now known to us.”

But a high-ranking NYPD source called the move unusual, especially since Francis copped to being a repeat offender.

“That’s bulls- -t,” the source said. “We would never give somebody charged with those particular charges a [desk-appearance ticket]. People with less charges have been put through the system.”