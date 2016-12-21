Bill Clinton, Who May Have Cost Hillary the Election, Passes the Buck to James Comey - The Daily Beast

Anthony Weiner and the FBI were only in the picture because she felt the rules did not apply to her. She might still have won had her husband not felt the same.

James Comey cost her the election,” Clinton was quoted telling a group of holiday shoppers during an impromptu chat in a Westchester County bookshop last week.

But he has yet to place any blame at all on an otherwise great man with a great fault who bears considerably more responsibility for Hillary Clinton’s loss.

Bill Clinton did not add that Comey had felt obliged to make the reopening public because he had previously felt obliged to make the initial closing of the investigation public.

And the reason Comey had made the initial closing public was that the rules do in fact apply to everybody.

One rule holds that the husband of the target of a criminal investigation should not seek to meet privately with the law enforcement official ultimately in charge of that same investigation, no matter how innocent the talk.

Had he been looking to make it easy on himself and hard on Hillary, Comey could have simply said that there was sufficient probable cause to proceed with a criminal case. He would have needed only to point to the nearly two dozen secret emails that had passed through her server.What Comey could not have foreseen was that Anthony Weiner would get caught in another sexting scandal… and that this time it would involve a 15-year-old… and that FBI agents would end up securing a search warrant for the former congressman’s computer… and that its hard drive would prove to contain thousands of emails between his wife, Huma Amedin, and Hillary Clinton via the former secretary of State’s server.

The section of the sworn document headed “PROBABLE CAUSE FOR SEARCH” notes that of the 30,490 emails in Hillary Club’s server that were reviewed by the State Department, 2,115 were found to contain information that is presently classified. The affidavit reports that 65 of them were classified Secret and 22 classified Top Secret.

“The Secret level is significant because it means that the unauthorized disclosure of those emails could result in serious damage to national security,” the affidavit says. “The Top Secret level is significant because it means that the unauthorized disclosure of those emails could result in exceptionally grave damage to national security.”

And now we will all get a lesson of a whole other, unprecedented kind about what happens when rules do not apply in the person of Donald Trump.