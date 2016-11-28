Ohio State University: Suspect killed, 8 people hospitalized after campus attack - CNN.com

A suspect attacked several people with a knife at Ohio State University on Monday, sending eight people to hospitals and prompting a campus-wide lockdown, authorities said.

Students leave buildings on Ohio State University's campus after an active shooter alert was reported. Authorities later said a man with a knife attacked students. He was shot and killed by police.

It's possible the gunshots heard were those of police trying to stop the attacker, a federal law enforcement official said.

Authorities investigate the scene of an attack at OSU.

Investigators believe the assailant also used a car at the beginning of the attack, and the entire attack happened outside.

"He pulled a large knife and started chasing people around, trying to attack them," Bower told CNN. He said it appeared to be a large kitchen knife.

"Luckily there were so many people, he couldn't focus on one target. I didn't see anyone get stabbed, but I saw the police officer take down the stabber. He waited till everyone was clear, and the stabber clearly wasn't stopping. (It) took three shots to take him down. (The) stabber had a crazy look in his eyes."

When asked if the suspect yelled or said anything during the attack, Bower told CNN: "He was completely silent. Which was very creepy. Not even when he was shot (by police)."

"The cop that subdued the guy with the knife saved so many lives today."

The motive for the attack was not immediately known.