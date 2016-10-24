British man found dead at Spanish airport had 'slice of ham on buttocks and genitals in tuna can' - Daily Record

THE British man found dead in an airport in Spain had a slice of ham on each buttock and his genitals in an open tuna can, it has been reported.



Police are reported to be trying to determine whether the bizarre twist of food on his body is connected to the death, or if it is unrelated and was done as a "sick joke".

Police are seeking to establish what he was doing at the airport and whether he had missed a flight home or was sleeping rough.

He had a hand bound to one end of the bench and his leg to another with cable ties and his trousers had been pulled down.

Malaga Airport is Spain's fourth biggest airport and serves 14 million passengers a year.