Australians arrested for stripping down to Malaysia flag briefs at F1 - CNN.com

No sympathy for Australians who stripped in Malaysia, minister says

(CNN)Australia's Foreign Minister has offered little sympathy to the nine men arrested for stripping to briefs sporting the Malaysian flag at the Grand Prix on Sunday.

"It's always disappointing to see this kind of incident and it's no excuse to say that, 'oh well this would just be seen as boisterous behavior or a minor matter in Australia,'" Julie Bishop said in an interview with CNN affiliate, Seven Network.

The men, aged between 25 and 29, are facing charges of indecent behavior in a public area and bad behavior that could cause alarm to the public, according to Sepang police chief Abdul Aziz Ali.

The former only carries a small fine, but the latter could land the Aussies in jail for up to six months. They are due to appear in court Thursday morning, said Aziz Ali.

Bishop stressed that while Australia could offer consular support, the matter would be handled by the Malaysian legal system.

"Australians shouldn't assume that the Australian Government can interfere in the legal proceedings of another country. The legal proceedings will have to take their course," she said.

'Budgie smugglers'

Malaysian police arrested the Australian men Sunday after they stripped down to reveal underwear emblazoned with the Malaysian flag at the country's Grand Prix.

He accused the men of being "foreigners with no sense of cultural sensitivity or respect," saying they deserved to be investigated and "locked up."

"It embarrasses their own country as well, and gives Australians a bad name," Razali told the New Straits Times.

To add insult to injury, Australian media reported Tuesday that a government adviser was among those arrested. According to the Advertiser newspaper, one of the group is a defense innovation adviser to the Minster for Defense Industry, Christopher Pyne.Pyne is a well-known figure in Australian politics and a frontbencher within Prime Minister Turnbull's government.