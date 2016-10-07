The killer clown craze is a sign we've all lost our minds | NJ.com

1 / 10

As creepy clown reports spread to New Jersey, here is the craze's history and how it could affect you. (Greg Adomaitis | For NJ.com)

Greg Adomaitis | For NJ.com

PrintEmail

By Brian Donohue | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com Email the author | Follow on Twitter on October 06, 2016 at 11:32 AM, updated October 06, 2016 at 12:20 PM

I've had it with these clowns.

No, I'm not talking about the mostly imaginary, sometimes real, mischievous people in clown costumes fueling the "killer clown craze" that has erupted across the country.

I'm talking about the parents, school officials, law enforcement officials and media who are acting like a bunch of Bozos and making it all worse.

It's a perfect trifecta of paranoid helicopter parents; skittish, social media-awkward law enforcement; and a click-hungry media all fueling paranoia over something that exists only in Stephen King novels.

Here's the general pattern: kids report seeing people in clown costume -- or hear a rumor that someone else did -- and get scared. Their parents call the cops and another killer clown scare is born.

And okay, I get it. I was a kid. I have kids. Clowns are scary looking. And kids can't tell the difference between real and imaginary things. So they say crazy, batty stuff. And since the dawn of time, kids have been making up stories about monsters in the woods, or the bogeyman, and yes creepy clowns, that were going to come and take them away.

But here's the difference: In the past, we never took these stories seriously.

Over at NJ 101.5.com, Sergio Bichao writes a good piece about how this all used to be handled.

Bichao recalls how, in 1991, his grade school teacher in Hillside put an end to an outbreak of clown hysteria in her classroom by checking out the rumor, then returning to the class and telling the kids to stop acting like idiots.

"There are no clowns in Hillside! Capeesh?" Bichao recalls the teacher saying.

"And that was the end of that," he wrote. "Because Miss Gonzalez was literally the adult in the room."

Today, when kids are acting like idiots the adults just pile into the clown car behind them.

1 / 10

As creepy clown reports spread to New Jersey, here is the craze's history and how it could affect you. (Greg Adomaitis | For NJ.com)

Greg Adomaitis | For NJ.com

PrintEmail

By Brian Donohue | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com Email the author | Follow on Twitter on October 06, 2016 at 11:32 AM, updated October 06, 2016 at 12:20 PM

I've had it with these clowns.

No, I'm not talking about the mostly imaginary, sometimes real, mischievous people in clown costumes fueling the "killer clown craze" that has erupted across the country.

I'm talking about the parents, school officials, law enforcement officials and media who are acting like a bunch of Bozos and making it all worse.

Is there a more succinct summation of where we are as a society, where a thus far completely imaginary threat can generate so much concern, so much energy, so many pixels?

It's a perfect trifecta of paranoid helicopter parents; skittish, social media-awkward law enforcement; and a click-hungry media all fueling paranoia over something that exists only in Stephen King novels.

Here's the general pattern: kids report seeing people in clown costume -- or hear a rumor that someone else did -- and get scared. Their parents call the cops and another killer clown scare is born.

It's happened again. And again. And again. Almost daily in recent weeks.

And okay, I get it. I was a kid. I have kids. Clowns are scary looking. And kids can't tell the difference between real and imaginary things. So they say crazy, batty stuff. And since the dawn of time, kids have been making up stories about monsters in the woods, or the bogeyman, and yes creepy clowns, that were going to come and take them away.

But here's the difference: In the past, we never took these stories seriously.

Over at NJ 101.5.com, Sergio Bichao writes a good piece about how this all used to be handled.

Bichao recalls how, in 1991, his grade school teacher in Hillside put an end to an outbreak of clown hysteria in her classroom by checking out the rumor, then returning to the class and telling the kids to stop acting like idiots.

"There are no clowns in Hillside! Capeesh?" Bichao recalls the teacher saying.

"And that was the end of that," he wrote. "Because Miss Gonzalez was literally the adult in the room."

Today, when kids are acting like idiots the adults just pile into the clown car behind them.

Parents -- perhaps driven in part by legitimate fears fueled by school shootings, but nonetheless not thinking clearly -- actually take their kids' ridiculous imaginings and report them to schools and police. You can never be too careful, they say.

Yes you can.

I mean kids are saying they saw killer clowns. Or they're being scared by someone in a clown costume. And this is a crisis?

I'm not talking about the nervous parents of kindergartners.

I'm talking about the parents of college students.

Penn State's Daily Collegian reports 500 to 1,000 Penn State students swarmed out of their dorms following a supposed clown sighting earlier this week. Repeat that to yourself. Someone. Saw. A. Clown. And 1,000 people formed a mob.

Sounds like fun excuse to put off studying to me. But as the rumor spread, campus police were receiving calls from nervous parents.

Now I know I went to school in an era of more lax parenting (thank God).

But I can't imagine how the phone call would have gone if I had called my mother from my dorm room in 1991 and told her someone had seen a clown on campus and I was scared. It probably would have been the end of the phone call. And maybe the tuition payments.

Then there's the next driver of the killer clown hysteria, the law enforcement response.

In many cases, police have responded to reports by stepping up patrols or issuing statements about clown sightings, as though a person in a clown costume -- even when they are actually seen -- pose some kind of immediate physical threat.

The model police are using for this is a bomb threat, when police need to calm public fears. But the difference is this: bombs are real. Killer clowns are not.

I've covered quite a few actual murders where law enforcement refused to issue a statement to assuage public fears even when they knew the killer had gone after a specific target and posed no threat to anyone else.

But they have to address the clown fears? Some fears should be ignored, not pandered to.

The Roselle Park police department Wednesday issued a warning on their Facebook page of "possible exposure to criminal prosecution and civil liability for any suspicious or threatening clown behavior on social networks or in public."

They also request that parents refrain from allowing their children to dress as clowns for Halloween.

The prospect of police telling people what Halloween costume to wear is scarier than any clown I've ever seen.

Such actions legitimize these ridiculous clown fears, making the killer clowns actually seem more real than they are, setting the stage for the next false sighting or silly hoax.

Then there's us - the media. Fueling it all for sure.

What reporter - in any era - would pass up a story about a local police department issuing a statement about scary clowns afoot?

But in today's world of metrics and web traffic demands, media outlets respond more than ever to what folks are consuming. And they're loving the clown stuff. Clicking like crazy.

There's nothing like plopping a stock photo of a scary clown (because there's almost no photos of actual clowns in public) in the Facebook feeds of thousands of readers to generate traffic.

I'm going to put one on this story myself, as a matter of fact.

I hope you click. And don't forget to share.