Murders, rapes and assaults rise in US, says FBI report - BBC News

Violent crime in the US increased last year, according to the FBI, with murders, rapes and assaults all edging up after falling for decades.

There were 1,197,704 violent crimes in 2015, an increase of 3.9% compared to the previous year, said the US law enforcement agency's annual report.

The 2015 violent crime rate was 372.6 incidents per 100,000 people, compared with 361.6 the year before.

But crime levels are still far below their peak during the 1990s.

Murder and non-negligent manslaughter had increased 10.8%, according to the report, with guns used in two-thirds of those cases.

The increase in crime was most pronounced in the segregated and impoverished neighbourhoods of big cities, the FBI report found.

Crime was highest in the southern US, the report found.

The murder and manslaughter rate in the region - at 45.9 per 100,000 people - was more than twice as high as in the West, Midwest and Northeast, said the FBI.

Rates of rape, assault and property crime were significantly higher as well.