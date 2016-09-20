British Baron's Daughter Shot Dead in Philippines

The daughter of a British lord is the latest casualty of the war on drugs raging in the Philippines, reports Time. Aurora Moynihan, 45, was found dead on a Manila street alongside a cardboard sign reading, “Drug Pusher to the Celebrities You Are Next.” Her sister is Filipino movie star Maritoni Fernandez, and her father is the late Baron Tony Moynihan, who gained notoriety for drug smuggling in the 1970s. She was suspected of supplying drugs to celebrities, Quezon City police chief Guillermo Eleazar told the Philippine Daily Inquirer. Her death came hours after the arrest of three suspects charged with supplying ecstasy to celebrities, Time notes. Moynihan was shot in an SUV before her body was dumped on a street before dawn on Sept. 9, police said.

They did not comment on who was behind the slaying, saying it was under investigation. The Philippine Star, which published a graphic photo of the scene, reported that drug paraphernalia was found in Moynihan's bag. More than 1,800 people have been killed in the Philippines since President Rodrigo Duterte launched a war on drugs after taking office in June. Human rights groups have blasted the crackdown, and world leaders have raised concerns