Stabbing spree at Crossroads Center mall in St. Cloud, Minnesota - BNO News

UPDATE: The suspect "made references to Allah" and asked at least one person if they were Muslim, police say. Eight people were injured but all but one have been treated and release. The suspect was shot dead by an off-duty police officer. Details soon.Police and other emergency services in Minnesota are responding to a mass stabbing with as many as 8 victims at the Crossroads Center shopping mall in St. Cloud, officials and witnesses say. The suspect is dead at the scene.

The incident began at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday when police began receiving reports of a shooting and stabbing at the Crossroads Center shopping mall. When officers arrived, they located multiple victims who appeared to have suffered stab injuries.We are confirming that the individual we believe to be responsible for the stab wounds is currently deceased inside the mall," St. Cloud police spokesman Sgt. Jason Burke said. "There were multiple victims sustaining stab wounds, all are currently receiving treatment at the St. Cloud Hospital ER."