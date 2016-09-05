Newsvine

JAVE

About Articles: 20 Seeds: 189 Comments: 27596 Since: Jul 2009

Philippines leader curses Obama; meeting canceled - CNNPolitics.com

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by JAVE View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Mon Sep 5, 2016 6:51 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

(CNN)Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte tore into President Obama with an obscenity on Monday, leading the White House to cancel an upcoming meeting with Duterte. White House officials previously said Obama would confront Duterte about his country's handling of drug dealers, including extrajudicial killings, which are government executions without the benefit of judicial proceedings. "Who does he think he is? I am no American puppet. I am the president of a sovereign country and I am not answerable to anyone except the Filipino people," Duterte scoffed in a speech Monday. "Son of a bitch, I will swear at you." Obama and Duterte had been set to meet in Laos this week, where Obama is attending a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor