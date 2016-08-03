I do not know the science, business, etc details behind this. I'm told it's not possible.

Why can't we create a roofing shingle that creates solar power?

One that can be put down like a regular shingle. Bang a nail of some substance, through it, they are all over lapped and interconnected.

This is better then the windfarm on the mountains and seashores idea. Do we really want the new powerlines?

The best choice today is nuclear fission. Look at Japan. It was the old outdated plant that had the problem.

It's a now problem. Look at NYC.

Indian Point will be closed. It provides 25% of NYC's power. The expectation the people in NYC and surrounding communities will build new foil fuel plants to make up the loss is silly.

Even if you covered the Catskills and lined Long Island with with farms it wouldn't make a dent in the loss. Those people would Never allow that and the other residents would fight the power lines to NYC.

What are they going to do? Start fracking in New York?

Nuclear fission at 2016 standards is not perfect. But why should the perfect be the enemy of the good?

What other choice does NYC have?

Good luck building powerplants in Manhattan, The Bronx, Queens, Staten Island or even Brooklyn.