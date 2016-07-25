At least 30 people were arrested Saturday night during a Guns N’ Roses concert at MetLife Stadium, including one woman who was taken into custody for assaulting a police officer, NJ State Police said.

Kimberly Goodman, 30, of Mahwah, was arrested during the event and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, according to Sgt. First Class Gregory Williams, spokesperson for the NJ State Police.

In addition to Goodman, Williams told NJ 101.5 that there were several other arrests during the show for charges ranging from marijuana possession to solicitation, including:

9 disorderly conduct arrests;

11 solicitation arrests;

1 arrest for “open lewdness”;

1 resisting arrest charge;

2 arrests for simple assault;

1 charge of harassment;

3 criminal trespassing arrests; and

1 arrest for possession of under 50 grams of marijuana.

Information on the other arrests was not immediately available. Guns N’ Roses will play another show at MetLife Stadium Sunday.

Read More: 30 arrested at Guns N' Roses concert at MetLife Stadium, police say | http://nj1015.com/30-arrested-at-guns-n-roses-concert-at-metlife-stadium-police-say/?trackback=tsmclip