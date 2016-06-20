Omar Mateen Muslim Funeral? With Orlando Shooter's Burial Pending, How Past Mass Killers Have Been Interred

As the body of the gunman in the Orlando, Florida, massacre was released Monday, questions were surfacing over how — or if — he would be buried.

Will the person being blamed for killing at least 49 people and injuring more than 50 others in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history get a proper, respectful burial? If history is any indication, the answer is yes, but Omar Mateen's body will likely be buried nowhere near Orlando. In the case of most mass shooters, their burials have been conducted very quietly and privately.

In the recent past, the location of funerals and burials of mass shooters in the U.S. have usually been greeted with animosity by local residents, who don't want the remains of a killer interred near where they live and pay taxes, which typically help fund such endeavors. And locals also worry the burial site could become a gathering spot for sympathizers to the killer's cause. In Mateen's case, his Muslim religion and his professed allegiance to the Islamic State group add to the challenge, at a time when Islam is under intense scrutiny and ISIS is enemy No. 1. Furthermore, Islamic law forbids cremation.

The husband-and-wife shooters in last December's workplace mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, were also Muslim. After they teamed up in an attack at a holiday office party, killing 14 before they were killed by police, Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik were buried less than two weeks later at a Muslim cemetery. While it was not announced where exactly the burials took place, the New York Daily News reported the funeral took place "hours away from San Bernardino" after at least one other graveyard rejected the controversial rite of passage happening on its grounds.