Man falls into Norris Geyser Basin at Yellowstone Park - CNN.com

A man was killed after he walked off a designated boardwalk at Yellowstone National Park, slipped and fell into a hot spring.

Colin Nathaniel Scott, 23, from Portland, Oregon, was with his sister when he fell in near the Noris Basin Geyser on Tuesday, officials said.

His body has not yet been recovered. Authorities were proceeding with caution because of the heat around the springs.

"This tragic event must remind all of us to follow the regulations and stay on boardwalks when visiting Yellowstone's geyser basins," said Superintendent Dan Wenk.

The park website describes the site as the hottest thermal area in Yellowstone.