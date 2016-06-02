Husband facing assault charges for beating would-be rapist to death with tire iron | New York Post

Bronx cabby Mamadou ­Diallo was looking for a parking spot outside his building when he got a call from his wife that filled him with shock and fury.

She said a stranger had just tried to rape her in their apartment — and was still upstairs.

Diallo grabbed a tire iron and did what most husbands in the same situation would do: He rushed to his wife’s aid and then bludgeoned the pervert.

The attack killed career criminal Earl Nash, 43 — and left ­Diallo facing assault and weapons charges Tuesday.

“He threatened my wife,” ­Diallo explained as he was led out of the 42nd Precinct station house in handcuffs.

“He threatened my wife,” he said again.

When she saw it was a stranger, “she went to shut the door, and the guy pushed in the door and then punched her,” said Mamadou’s brother, Ibrahima, 52.

“I don’t want money — I’m going to rape you,” Nash told her, according to an account Nenegale gave to DNA Info.

Nash slugged her in the face several times before ripping off her clothes and tossing her to the floor, police sources said.

“Please, anything you want, I give you,” Nenegale remembered saying, while being pummeled by Nash. He even hit her with a chair, she said.

“He broke all of my clothes. I had no clothes at the time,” Nenegale explained. “[I was] very dizzy at the time.”

Nenegale’s cousin helped fight Nash off, and the half-naked woman called her husband.

Diallo was initially charged with manslaughter by cops, but during his arraignment at Bronx Criminal Court, the charges were dropped to two counts of assault, harassment and criminal possession of a weapon.

“This was not an offense where the defendant committed an aggressive act,” defense attorney Anthony Michaels said. “This was an attack on his family, in his house under extreme circumstances.”