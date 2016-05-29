NBA player Bryce Dejean-Jones fatally shot - CNN.com

New Orleans Pelicans player Bryce Dejean-Jones was shot to death early Saturday in Dallas, with his agent saying it happened because the player mistakenly entered the wrong apartment. A Dallas resident told police he heard someone enter his apartment by kicking open the front door, police spokesman DeMarquis Black said in a statement. The resident said "he called out to the individual, but was not answered," and when the resident's bedroom door was kicked open, the resident fired his gun, police said.