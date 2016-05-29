NBA player Bryce Dejean-Jones fatally shot - CNN.com

New Orleans Pelicans player Bryce Dejean-Jones was shot to death early Saturday in Dallas, with his agent saying it happened because the player mistakenly entered the wrong apartment. A Dallas resident told police he heard someone enter his apartment by kicking open the front door, police spokesman DeMarquis Black said in a statement. The resident said "he called out to the individual, but was not answered," and when the resident's bedroom door was kicked open, the resident fired his gun, police said.
Seeded on Sun May 29, 2016
