Probe into Mayor de Blasio's fund-raising operation expands - NY Daily News

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr’s investigation into Mayor de Blasio's fund-raising efforts has expanded into upstate Monroe County.

The Monroe County Democratic Committee, in a statement Friday, confirmed it received a subpoena from Vance’s office for “records related to certain campaign contributions” and has already turned documents over to the prosecutor.

Vance’s office has been investigating whether de Blasio’s 2014 effort to elect a Democratic majority in the state Senate violated campaign finance laws by funneling money to the candidates via local party committees.

The probe was sparked by a referral from state Board of Elections Chief Enforcement Officer Risa Sugarman, who found evidence of “willful and flagrant” violations of the law.

Meanwhile, de Blasio blamed his tanking poll numbers Friday on “negative headlines” and said that the public will welcome him back with open arms once the law enforcement probes wind down and show he did nothing wrong.

De Blasio, speaking on WNYC, said that the recent polls showing the majority of New Yorkers disapprove of his job performance and think he gives favors to campaign donors are a temporary problem.

“There’s relentless negative headlines. Of course people are going to be influenced by them in the short term,” he said on the Brian Lehrer show.

The US Attorney’s Office and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office have launched overlapping probes into his fund-raising and other law enforcement agencies — including the state Attorney General — are looking at a city-approved land deal that netted a developer a $72 million profit to build luxury housing.

The mayor has repeatedly said that his fund-raising was above board, and that the land deal — which was pushed by a lobbyist who has donated heavily to his campaigns —was handled poorly.

Questioned Friday about his bizarrely dubbed “agents of the city” — the latestfracas his embattled administration is facing — de Blasio defended the unusual arrangement.

“I rely on them to think about the work I have to do to serve the people of New York City,” he said on the radio.

Last week, the de Blasio administration revealed it had appointed five private citizens who are close with the mayor as “agents of the city” — and exempted them from transparency laws when they were giving advice to the mayor.

Usually, correspondence between the mayor and members of the public are released if someone requests under Freedom of Information laws.

Some of the agents, most of whom are private sector political consultants with long ties to de Blasio, have clients with city business.