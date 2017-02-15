Police ask for assistance in identifying man seen walking on trail where Delphi teens went missing | Fox 59

DELPHI, Ind. – Police have launched a double homicide investigation after an autopsy report confirmed the two bodies found in Delphi are the two missing teens.

A volunteer searching for the girls discovered the bodies on private property about 50 to 60 feet from the water, not far from where Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were last seen. The girls were reported missing Monday.

Police said they do not have any suspects in custody at this time, but they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

"There is someone out there that did this crime and we’re going to track them down," Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said. “Folks should continue with business as usual but be more mindful and watch your surroundings a little closer.”

Officials believe this is the first double homicide investigation in Carroll County.

Sgt. Kim Riley said parents should keep a close eye on their children. "I think people need to be cautious and careful," Riley said. "Parents should make sure they know where their children are and what their children are doing, and if nothing else, know what's going on in their lives. That's the most important thing I can say at this point in time."